salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

CRM stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.75. 214,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total value of $1,839,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,901 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,535 shares of company stock worth $65,708,070 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

