salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 413,535 shares of company stock worth $65,708,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. 2,472,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.54. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.