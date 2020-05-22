Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.32. 324,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $151.08.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

