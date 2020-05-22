Shell Asset Management Co. Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,352 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $114,330.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.74.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $20.47 on Friday, reaching $183.92. 599,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,355. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.