Shell Asset Management Co. Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,279 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101,742. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

