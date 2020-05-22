Shell Asset Management Co. Has $17.99 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $91.98. 2,255,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,309,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.