Shell Asset Management Co. Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.08. 1,334,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

