Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. The company had a trading volume of 622,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average of $165.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.68.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

