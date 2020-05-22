Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 18,540 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 283,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

