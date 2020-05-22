Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 50,621 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,621 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. 6,994,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,474,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

