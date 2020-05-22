Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 921,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,313,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.04.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.