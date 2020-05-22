Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Increases By 14.7%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE GS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,336. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

