SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Announces Earnings Results

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BOCOM International cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.