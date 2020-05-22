Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,835 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 537,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,681,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

