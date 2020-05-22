Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 62,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. 548,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,681,918. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

