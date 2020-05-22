Stifel Nicolaus Raises ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $88.50

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.80 to $88.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEXF. CIBC lowered their price target on ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ONEX from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut ONEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of ONEXF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 2,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759. ONEX has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ONEX had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 389.88%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

