TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $54.30. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TJX Companies shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 994,564 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.1% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,654,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $79,118,000 after buying an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

