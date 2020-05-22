Tredje AP fonden Acquires 137,465 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,465 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

