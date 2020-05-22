Tredje AP fonden Acquires 1,460 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

