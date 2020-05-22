Tredje AP fonden Acquires 1,689 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

NYSE HD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.16. 1,198,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The company has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.69 and its 200-day moving average is $219.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

