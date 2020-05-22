Tredje AP fonden Acquires 1,766 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,649,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $790,731,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $647,840,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.86. The stock had a trading volume of 330,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,179. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.76 and a 200 day moving average of $301.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,713,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,064. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.