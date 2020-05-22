Tredje AP fonden Acquires 6,661 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 45,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 154,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.68.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.