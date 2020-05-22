Tredje AP fonden Buys 222,604 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 138.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 222,604 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.