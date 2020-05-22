Tredje AP fonden Buys 8,727 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.35. 88,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.