Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 52.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 45.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.07. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

