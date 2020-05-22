Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 253.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,132,660. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

