Tredje AP fonden Has $15.98 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

