Tredje AP fonden Has $4.67 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after buying an additional 759,289 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $53.25. 921,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,313,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

