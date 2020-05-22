Tredje AP fonden Has $4.85 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

BA traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.