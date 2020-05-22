Tredje AP fonden Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in American Express by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

