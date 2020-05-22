Tredje AP fonden Has $7.19 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.99. 28,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,763. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

