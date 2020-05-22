Tredje AP fonden Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after acquiring an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Danaher stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 67,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,835. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

