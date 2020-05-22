Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.68.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $164.24. 739,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

