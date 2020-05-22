UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.96. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

