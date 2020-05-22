Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,218,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $978,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 628,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,904,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

