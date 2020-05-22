Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $124.99 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Earnings History for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

