Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.11 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.60). Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 114,378 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $4,760,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,066. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

