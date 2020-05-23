$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.56. 2,732,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.