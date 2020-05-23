122,514 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 122,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Iqvia by 842.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 682,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 129.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

