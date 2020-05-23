$770.21 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to report $770.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.41 million and the highest is $886.38 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $868.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 553,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,955. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

