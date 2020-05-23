Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 3.1% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,141,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,122. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.