Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0729 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and LBank. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,176.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.02266958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.49 or 0.02555204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00480016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00698680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00072014 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00513436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

