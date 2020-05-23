Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre comprises approximately 1.4% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after acquiring an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $26.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $841.31. The company had a trading volume of 440,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,498. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $843.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.84.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

