Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $12.46 on Friday, reaching $199.70. 51,903,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,330,340. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.72. The company has a market cap of $539.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

