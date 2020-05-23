Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. 14,885,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,354,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

