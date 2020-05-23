Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,045,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 34.8% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $786,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $12.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.70. 51,903,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,330,340. The stock has a market cap of $539.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.32.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

