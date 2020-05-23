Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.49 on Friday, hitting $1,413.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,834. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $960.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,281.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

