Amon Price Up 97% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 97% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $829,607.63 and approximately $16,349.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.03684321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,332,044 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

