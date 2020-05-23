Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.11. 889,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,740. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.31.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $15,286,509. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.