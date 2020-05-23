ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 14,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,619. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.16.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.
