ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 14,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,619. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.